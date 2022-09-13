Is Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) were traded, and its beta was 2.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.61, and it changed around $0.3 or 1.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.64B. TALO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.49, offering almost -23.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.42% since then. We note from Talos Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Talos Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TALO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Talos Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Instantly TALO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.59 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 110.31% year-to-date, but still down -1.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is 5.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.93 day(s).

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Talos Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.36 percent over the past six months and at a 6,700.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 43.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 157.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 715.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $402.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. to make $378.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.30%.

TALO Dividends

Talos Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of Talos Energy Inc. shares, and 94.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.81%. Talos Energy Inc. stock is held by 290 institutions, with Riverstone Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 19.71% of the shares, which is about 16.27 million shares worth $335.33 million.

Riverstone Holdings Llc, with 14.89% or 12.29 million shares worth $253.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 3.02 million shares worth $62.17 million, making up 3.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $58.21 million, which represents about 3.42% of the total shares outstanding.