Is IHS Holding Limited’s (NYSE: IHS) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.75 million shares of the IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.83, and it changed around $1.56 or 24.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.53B. IHS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.48, offering almost -136.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from IHS Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 187.83K.

IHS Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IHS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IHS Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) trade information

Instantly IHS has showed a green trend with a performance of 24.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.96 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.47% year-to-date, but still up 22.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) is -4.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IHS is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -244.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -78.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IHS Holding Limited (IHS) estimates and forecasts

IHS Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.55 percent over the past six months and at a -88.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $462.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect IHS Holding Limited to make $488.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.70%.

IHS Dividends

IHS Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.69% of IHS Holding Limited shares, and 55.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.62%. IHS Holding Limited stock is held by 72 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.73% of the shares, which is about 5.68 million shares worth $62.99 million.

Nitorum Capital, L.P., with 0.61% or 1.99 million shares worth $22.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 0.49 million shares worth $5.78 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $5.2 million, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.