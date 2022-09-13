Is Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: EWTX) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.58, and it changed around $1.16 or 9.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $656.73M. EWTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.98, offering almost -69.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.16% since then. We note from Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 228.26K.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Instantly EWTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.33 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.13% year-to-date, but still up 26.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) is 36.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EWTX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -128.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 63.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) estimates and forecasts

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.03 percent over the past six months and at a -26.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -52.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.30% in the next quarter.

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.16% of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 114.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.21%. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 28.13% of the shares, which is about 13.94 million shares worth $135.26 million.

Novo Holdings A/S, with 11.27% or 5.59 million shares worth $54.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 0.8 million shares worth $6.4 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $7.61 million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.