Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 4.93 million shares of the Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.21M. IMPP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.70, offering almost -2521.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.11% since then. We note from Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.73 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3796 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.71% year-to-date, but still down -0.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is -1.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares, and 1.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.60%. Imperial Petroleum Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with MSD Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.31% of the shares, which is about 0.44 million shares worth $0.64 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with 0.27% or 0.38 million shares worth $0.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 28708.0 shares worth $41626.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.