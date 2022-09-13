ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 4.52 million shares of the ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.61, and it changed around $0.97 or 20.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.30B. IBRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.88, offering almost -93.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.65% since then. We note from ImmunityBio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

ImmunityBio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IBRX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.70 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.73% year-to-date, but still up 30.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 26.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBRX is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -90.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ImmunityBio Inc. to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -94.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.60%. ImmunityBio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -51.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.70% per year for the next five years.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 79.61% of ImmunityBio Inc. shares, and 9.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.52%. ImmunityBio Inc. stock is held by 218 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.80% of the shares, which is about 7.16 million shares worth $40.15 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.70% or 6.76 million shares worth $37.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.29 million shares worth $12.86 million, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $11.31 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.