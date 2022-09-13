If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI)

In the last trading session, 4.83 million shares of the W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.97, and it changed around $0.39 or 5.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $950.78M. WTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.01, offering almost -29.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.39% since then. We note from W&T Offshore Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.69 million.

W&T Offshore Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WTI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Instantly WTI has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.03 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 115.79% year-to-date, but still up 6.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is 13.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WTI is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 6.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $228.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect W&T Offshore Inc. to make $219.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $122.04 million and $133.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 87.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.50%.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.38% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares, and 42.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.30%. W&T Offshore Inc. stock is held by 197 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.30% of the shares, which is about 10.43 million shares worth $39.86 million.

State Street Corporation, with 4.78% or 6.83 million shares worth $26.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.78 million shares worth $33.63 million, making up 5.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $10.59 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.