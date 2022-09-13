Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.05M. HSDT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.45, offering almost -2658.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.64% since then. We note from Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 million.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Instantly HSDT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5900 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.30% year-to-date, but still up 6.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) is 2.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.91 percent over the past six months and at a 75.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $170k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies Inc. to make $340k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $80k and $258k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 112.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.50%.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.01% of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares, and 3.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.38%. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.99% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.14 million.

Kepos Capital Lp, with 3.23% or 75000.0 shares worth $41647.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 7585.0 shares worth $4211.0, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10339.0 shares worth around $5741.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.