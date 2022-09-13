Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.76 million shares of the Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.23, and it changed around -$0.22 or -8.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $419.33M. HLGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.35, offering almost -633.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.52% since then. We note from Heliogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Heliogen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HLGN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Heliogen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Instantly HLGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.58 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.63% year-to-date, but still down -4.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is -15.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLGN is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -752.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -124.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 200.50%, up from the previous year.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.22% of Heliogen Inc. shares, and 45.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.59%. Heliogen Inc. stock is held by 87 institutions, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.06% of the shares, which is about 26.6 million shares worth $139.91 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.43% or 6.48 million shares worth $34.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.8 million shares worth $30.51 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 5.65 million shares worth around $11.92 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.