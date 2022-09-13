Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.98 million shares of the Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.25, and it changed around $0.92 or 21.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.30B. GGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.59, offering almost -235.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.33% since then. We note from Gogoro Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 410.51K.

Gogoro Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GGR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gogoro Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) trade information

Instantly GGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.41 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.86% year-to-date, but still up 16.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) is -7.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GGR is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) estimates and forecasts

GGR Dividends

Gogoro Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.90% of Gogoro Inc. shares, and 14.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.60%. Gogoro Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Matthews International Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 38100.0 shares worth $0.29 million.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.38 million shares worth $18.22 million, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 23055.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.