Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.61, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $232.42M. GOTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.58, offering almost -184.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.60 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GOTU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.01% year-to-date, but still up 2.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is 1.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOTU is forecast to be at a low of $13.33 and a high of $13.33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -727.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -727.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -72.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $107.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gaotu Techedu Inc. to make $29.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -63.00%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -108.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.03% per year for the next five years.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 03 and March 07.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.75% of Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, and 32.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.61%. Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock is held by 106 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.51% of the shares, which is about 6.57 million shares worth $11.31 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 3.61% or 5.26 million shares worth $9.05 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.16 million shares worth $3.72 million, making up 1.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $2.99 million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.