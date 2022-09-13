Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among 2U Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: TWOU)

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.09, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $610.39M. TWOU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.99, offering almost -344.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.43% since then. We note from 2U Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

2U Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TWOU as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 2U Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

Instantly TWOU has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.23 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.69% year-to-date, but still up 15.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is -4.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWOU is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -147.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

2U Inc. (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

2U Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.68 percent over the past six months and at a 78.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 125.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $269.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect 2U Inc. to make $288.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.50%. 2U Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 19.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

TWOU Dividends

2U Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.63% of 2U Inc. shares, and 100.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.33%. 2U Inc. stock is held by 309 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.44% of the shares, which is about 9.59 million shares worth $100.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.10% or 7.01 million shares worth $93.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.25 million shares worth $65.47 million, making up 8.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.49 million shares worth around $33.13 million, which represents about 3.24% of the total shares outstanding.