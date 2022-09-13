Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY)

In the last trading session, 9.4 million shares of the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.36, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.33B. HMY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.50, offering almost -133.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.47% since then. We note from Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.13 million.

Instantly HMY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.51 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.58% year-to-date, but still down -5.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is -31.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.96 percent over the past six months and at a 75.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.20%.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.05. It is important to note, however, that the 1.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares, and 30.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.49%. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock is held by 165 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.94% of the shares, which is about 55.1 million shares worth $277.15 million.

Exor Capital LLP, with 4.08% or 25.16 million shares worth $126.58 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 32.67 million shares worth $102.24 million, making up 5.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 19.47 million shares worth around $60.95 million, which represents about 3.16% of the total shares outstanding.