Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX)

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.12, and it changed around -$1.76 or -5.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. AMLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.41, offering almost -18.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.85% since then. We note from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Instantly AMLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.80 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 55.62% year-to-date, but still up 55.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) is 8.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.52 day(s).

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.11 percent over the past six months and at a 73.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,212.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $1.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.16% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 52.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.84%. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 102 institutions, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.25% of the shares, which is about 7.17 million shares worth $92.14 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with 4.71% or 2.76 million shares worth $35.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $4.3 million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $3.62 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.