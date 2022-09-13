Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ESPR) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were traded, and its beta was 0.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.10, and it changed around -$0.27 or -3.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $482.73M. ESPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.14, offering almost -85.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.8% since then. We note from Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 962.71K.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ESPR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.93 for the current quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Instantly ESPR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.94 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.00% year-to-date, but still down -9.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is 6.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ESPR is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -209.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 49.79 percent over the past six months and at a 59.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc. to make $20.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -55.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.90%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -78.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.90% per year for the next five years.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.97% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 84.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.20%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 183 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.93% of the shares, which is about 8.15 million shares worth $37.8 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP, with 9.52% or 6.0 million shares worth $27.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $9.91 million, making up 3.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $7.69 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.