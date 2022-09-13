DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 23.25 million shares of the DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.20, and it changed around $0.57 or 3.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.87B. DKNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.49, offering almost -254.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.32% since then. We note from DraftKings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.39 million.

DraftKings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended DKNG as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DraftKings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.83 for the current quarter.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Instantly DKNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.32 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.75% year-to-date, but still up 17.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is -1.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DKNG is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $52.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -185.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

DraftKings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.97 percent over the past six months and at a 18.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $435.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect DraftKings Inc. to make $454.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $297.61 million and $219.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 106.60%.

DraftKings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.10% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.80% per year for the next five years.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.12% of DraftKings Inc. shares, and 58.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.69%.