Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 4.92 million shares of the Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.42, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16B. DNN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.14, offering almost -50.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.92% since then. We note from Denison Mines Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.55 million.

Denison Mines Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DNN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5200 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.65% year-to-date, but still up 6.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is 17.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNN is forecast to be at a low of $1.07 and a high of $4.05. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -185.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Denison Mines Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.41 percent over the past six months and at a -300.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -41.00%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.20%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.61% of Denison Mines Corp. shares, and 29.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.32%. Denison Mines Corp. stock is held by 209 institutions, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.03% of the shares, which is about 24.78 million shares worth $39.65 million.

Hood River Capital Management LLC, with 2.46% or 20.14 million shares worth $32.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 41.56 million shares worth $40.43 million, making up 5.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF held roughly 25.82 million shares worth around $38.48 million, which represents about 3.16% of the total shares outstanding.