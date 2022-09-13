Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.82, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $149.36M. CYBN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.58, offering almost -214.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.44% since then. We note from Cybin Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Instantly CYBN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1100 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.56% year-to-date, but still down -22.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) is -4.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.95 day(s).

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Cybin Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.95 percent over the past six months and at a 9.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.68% of Cybin Inc. shares, and 10.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.05%. Cybin Inc. stock is held by 61 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.34% of the shares, which is about 10.52 million shares worth $8.6 million.

Perry Creek Capital, LP, with 0.92% or 1.53 million shares worth $1.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.05 million shares worth $0.59 million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $0.54 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.