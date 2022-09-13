Could Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.27M. ATNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.65, offering almost -711.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.89% since then. We note from Athenex Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) trade information

Instantly ATNX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4700 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.73% year-to-date, but still down -3.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is -15.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) estimates and forecasts

Athenex Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.33 percent over the past six months and at a 45.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Athenex Inc. to make $29.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $24.02 million and $24.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.10%.

ATNX Dividends

Athenex Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.30% of Athenex Inc. shares, and 45.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.33%. Athenex Inc. stock is held by 132 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.10% of the shares, which is about 13.53 million shares worth $11.23 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.79% or 6.47 million shares worth $5.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.45 million shares worth $1.2 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $0.88 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.