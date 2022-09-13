Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Shares Could Drop Up To -111.43%

In today’s recent session, 2.91 million shares of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have been traded, and its beta is 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.50, and it changed around -$0.53 or -2.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.78B. CLF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.04, offering almost -94.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.23% since then. We note from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.52 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CLF as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.05 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.18% year-to-date, but still up 7.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is -7.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLF is forecast to be at a low of $14.50 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.28 percent over the past six months and at a -24.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -58.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -54.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to make $5.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.64 billion and $5.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 61.50%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.43% per year for the next five years.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, and 63.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.91%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock is held by 814 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.60% of the shares, which is about 44.51 million shares worth $1.43 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.60% or 39.31 million shares worth $1.27 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 13.78 million shares worth $211.86 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 13.63 million shares worth around $438.97 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.