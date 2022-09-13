Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -48.67%

In today’s recent session, 2.56 million shares of the Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.72, and it changed around -$0.47 or -3.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.07B. CLVT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.63, offering almost -118.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.78% since then. We note from Clarivate Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.

Clarivate Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CLVT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clarivate Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Instantly CLVT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.46 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.17% year-to-date, but still up 6.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is -5.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLVT is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Clarivate Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.76 percent over the past six months and at a 20.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $653.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Clarivate Plc to make $722.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.80%.

Clarivate Plc earnings are expected to increase by 32.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.60% per year for the next five years.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and October 31.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.93% of Clarivate Plc shares, and 98.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.14%. Clarivate Plc stock is held by 440 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 17.35% of the shares, which is about 116.67 million shares worth $1.38 billion.

Generation Investment Management LLP, with 6.88% or 46.3 million shares worth $546.55 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 11.48 million shares worth $135.52 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund held roughly 10.49 million shares worth around $123.87 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.