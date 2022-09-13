ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 8.77 million shares of the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.28, and it changed around $0.6 or 3.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.05B. CHPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.72, offering almost -57.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.5% since then. We note from ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.09 million.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.30 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.04% year-to-date, but still up 26.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is 9.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.28 day(s).

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.39 percent over the past six months and at a 53.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -69.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 97.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $103.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings Inc. to make $130.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.43% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, and 55.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.98%. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock is held by 444 institutions, with Linse Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.49% of the shares, which is about 48.94 million shares worth $972.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.79% or 19.54 million shares worth $388.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 6.73 million shares worth $133.89 million, making up 1.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.81 million shares worth around $115.46 million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.