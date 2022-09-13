Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.02 million shares of the Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.29, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.03B. CCJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.49, offering almost -7.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.48% since then. We note from Cameco Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.04 million.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Instantly CCJ has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.29 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.88% year-to-date, but still up 5.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is 19.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCJ is forecast to be at a low of $29.56 and a high of $37.22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Cameco Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.73 percent over the past six months and at a 205.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 145.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $331.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cameco Corporation to make $366.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.60%.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Cameco Corporation shares, and 65.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.98%. Cameco Corporation stock is held by 724 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.67% of the shares, which is about 18.61 million shares worth $541.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.22% or 12.81 million shares worth $372.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 14.23 million shares worth $299.2 million, making up 3.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held roughly 11.34 million shares worth around $329.93 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.