Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.05 million shares of the Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.78, and it changed around -$6.8 or -15.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.82B. BRZE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.78, offering almost -168.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.35% since then. We note from Braze Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 648.16K.

Braze Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BRZE as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Braze Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

Instantly BRZE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -15.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.39 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.52% year-to-date, but still up 12.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) is -9.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRZE is forecast to be at a low of $47.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

Braze Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.41 percent over the past six months and at a 5.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $81.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Braze Inc. to make $90.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.70%.

Braze Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -134.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 20.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.50% of Braze Inc. shares, and 61.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.54%. Braze Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.70% of the shares, which is about 7.21 million shares worth $298.84 million.

Battery Management Corp., with 10.77% or 5.28 million shares worth $218.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 0.8 million shares worth $26.76 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $21.3 million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.