Are Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.36, and it changed around $0.2 or 17.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.80M. ALLR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.20, offering almost -1238.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.74% since then. We note from Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 288.11K.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ALLR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Instantly ALLR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5000 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.82% year-to-date, but still up 8.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) is 0.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14010.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLR is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -488.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -488.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.87% of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 3.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.57%. Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.23% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.23 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 1.01% or 94082.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 20000.0 shares worth $40800.0, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 11406.0 shares worth around $32278.0, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.