Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Stock Forecast: $3.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.15 million shares of the Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around $0.2 or 25.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.41M. APRE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.67, offering almost -472.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.37% since then. We note from Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 722.18K.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APRE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

Instantly APRE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 25.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.47% year-to-date, but still up 1.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) is -20.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APRE is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -203.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -203.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) estimates and forecasts

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.34 percent over the past six months and at a -9.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.80% in the next quarter.

APRE Dividends

Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.75% of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 19.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.44%. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.52% of the shares, which is about 0.33 million shares worth $0.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.52% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.19 million shares worth $0.19 million, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.