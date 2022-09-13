American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around $0.11 or 17.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.41M. AREB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.42, offering almost -1007.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.39% since then. We note from American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Instantly AREB has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7510 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.27% year-to-date, but still up 18.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is -6.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.96% of American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares, and 2.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.86%. American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Raymond James & Associates, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.12% of the shares, which is about 53323.0 shares worth $95981.0.

Verition Fund Management, LLC, with 0.42% or 20000.0 shares worth $36000.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.