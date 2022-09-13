A Business Review Of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) were traded, and its beta was 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $165.30M. SOLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.10, offering almost -197.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.59% since then. We note from Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Instantly SOLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4300 on Monday, 09/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.47% year-to-date, but still down -3.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is -15.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.13 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.81 percent over the past six months and at a -54.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 405.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. to make $2.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 614.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.61% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, and 12.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.13%. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock is held by 80 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 23.30% of the shares, which is about 7.54 million shares worth $16.36 million.

State Street Corporation, with 4.13% or 1.34 million shares worth $2.9 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.93 million shares worth $5.31 million, making up 12.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $0.73 million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.