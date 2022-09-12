Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Shares Could Drop Up To -380.0%

In today’s recent session, 2.01 million shares of the Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $241.79M. ZOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.63, offering almost -152.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.0% since then. We note from Zomedica Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.93 million.

Zomedica Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZOM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zomedica Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2550 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.37% year-to-date, but still up 9.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is -35.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 93.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZOM is forecast to be at a low of $1.20 and a high of $1.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -380.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -380.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Zomedica Corp. to make $1.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.10%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of Zomedica Corp. shares, and 13.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.39%. Zomedica Corp. stock is held by 122 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 37.59% of the shares, which is about 40.61 million shares worth $13.68 million.

State Street Corporation, with 17.33% or 18.72 million shares worth $6.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 25.11 million shares worth $8.46 million, making up 23.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 13.21 million shares worth around $4.45 million, which represents about 12.22% of the total shares outstanding.