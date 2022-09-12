Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) Share Price Might Move Down By -64.38%

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.80, and it changed around $5.47 or 12.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.41B. ZLAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $148.14, offering almost -203.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.87% since then. We note from Zai Lab Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 522.60K.

Zai Lab Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ZLAB as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zai Lab Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.88 for the current quarter.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

Instantly ZLAB has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.95 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.35% year-to-date, but still up 5.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is 9.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZLAB is forecast to be at a low of $37.56 and a high of $199.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -307.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

Zai Lab Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.46 percent over the past six months and at a 38.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Zai Lab Limited to make $50.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $29.89 million and $36.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.10%. Zai Lab Limited earnings are expected to increase by 78.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

ZLAB Dividends

Zai Lab Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 05.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Zai Lab Limited shares, and 73.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.80%. Zai Lab Limited stock is held by 322 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.43% of the shares, which is about 8.26 million shares worth $363.19 million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.65% or 4.56 million shares worth $200.41 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (US) were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 7.24 million shares worth $289.5 million, making up 7.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (US) held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $37.76 million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.