Why Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.70, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $471.20M. ORGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.39, offering almost -370.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.84% since then. We note from Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ORGO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Instantly ORGO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.76 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.96% year-to-date, but still up 0.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is -23.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORGO is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -251.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -251.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.90 percent over the past six months and at a -71.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to make $129 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $107.6 million and $113.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 96.00%. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 358.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.41% per year for the next five years.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.28% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares, and 46.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.67%. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock is held by 237 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.47% of the shares, which is about 9.65 million shares worth $73.55 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with 6.55% or 8.46 million shares worth $64.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.51 million shares worth $22.03 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 4.21 million shares worth around $20.54 million, which represents about 3.26% of the total shares outstanding.