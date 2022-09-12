Why NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 54.84 million shares of the NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.16, and it changed around $1.48 or 8.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.53B. NIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.27, offering almost -131.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.09% since then. We note from NIO Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 43.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.00 million.

NIO Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NIO as a Hold, whereas 29 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NIO Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Instantly NIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.59 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.52% year-to-date, but still up 1.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is -4.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $205.49, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NIO is forecast to be at a low of $135.07 and a high of $467.05. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2337.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -604.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

NIO Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.82 percent over the past six months and at a 36.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 120.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.55 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NIO Inc. to make $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.03 billion and $1.23 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.40%. NIO Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -41.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.15% per year for the next five years.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of NIO Inc. shares, and 37.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.92%. NIO Inc. stock is held by 812 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.83% of the shares, which is about 88.75 million shares worth $1.87 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.24% or 64.59 million shares worth $1.36 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 30.56 million shares worth $697.92 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 18.35 million shares worth around $306.36 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.