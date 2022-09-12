Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around $0.0 or 3.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.58M. WTRH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.28, offering almost -985.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Waitr Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.24 million.

Waitr Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WTRH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Waitr Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) trade information

Instantly WTRH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2300 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.11% year-to-date, but still down -11.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is -45.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WTRH is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -852.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -852.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -31.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Waitr Holdings Inc. to make $27.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -39.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.80%. Waitr Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -129.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

WTRH Dividends

Waitr Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.99% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, and 23.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.65%. Waitr Holdings Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.20% of the shares, which is about 4.2 million shares worth $0.89 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., with 2.04% or 3.9 million shares worth $0.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.62 million shares worth $0.55 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.