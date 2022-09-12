VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 1.84 million shares of the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.34M. VTGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.22, offering almost -1510.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.09 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2374 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.40% year-to-date, but still up 21.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 20.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.17 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -83.72 percent over the past six months and at a -8.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $360k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. to make $360k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.70%.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.36% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 73.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.43%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 154 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.89% of the shares, which is about 16.3 million shares worth $20.22 million.

VR Adviser, LLC, with 7.77% or 16.05 million shares worth $19.9 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.51 million shares worth $6.83 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.39 million shares worth around $3.87 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.