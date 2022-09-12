Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 17.72 million shares of the Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around $0.21 or 20.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $196.90M. BBIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.96, offering almost -557.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.63% since then. We note from Vinco Ventures Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.20 million.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Instantly BBIG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 20.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.23% year-to-date, but still up 12.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is 40.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.57 day(s).

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 21 and November 25.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.84% of Vinco Ventures Inc. shares, and 22.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.63%. Vinco Ventures Inc. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.67% of the shares, which is about 6.22 million shares worth $19.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.37% or 5.53 million shares worth $17.7 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.1 million shares worth $5.66 million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.68 million shares worth around $11.77 million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.