Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.30M. UBX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.64, offering almost -628.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.0% since then. We note from Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.79 million.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UBX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Instantly UBX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5250 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.73% year-to-date, but still up 14.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is -46.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UBX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2300.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -500.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Unity Biotechnology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.81 percent over the past six months and at a 33.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.40%.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.70% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares, and 39.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.23%. Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.10% of the shares, which is about 2.14 million shares worth $2.4 million.

Pura Vida Investments, LLC, with 2.28% or 1.58 million shares worth $1.77 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $0.68 million, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $0.56 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.