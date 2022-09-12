UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 11.76 million shares of the UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.64, and it changed around $0.69 or 4.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.60B. PATH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.57, offering almost -306.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.6% since then. We note from UiPath Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.30 million.

UiPath Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended PATH as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UiPath Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.92 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.06% year-to-date, but still down -9.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is -32.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PATH is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $37.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -156.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

UiPath Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.54 percent over the past six months and at a -150.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $230.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect UiPath Inc. to make $269.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

UiPath Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -549.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 45.20% per year for the next five years.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.36% of UiPath Inc. shares, and 60.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.89%. UiPath Inc. stock is held by 395 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.13% of the shares, which is about 37.6 million shares worth $683.86 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.36% or 24.8 million shares worth $535.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 21.47 million shares worth $390.62 million, making up 4.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.33 million shares worth around $179.74 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.