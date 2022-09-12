Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 1.19 million shares of the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.49M. TMBR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.95, offering almost -763.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.18% since then. We note from Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.27 million.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TMBR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Instantly TMBR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1174 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.55% year-to-date, but still down -5.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) is 3.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMBR is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -809.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -809.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.90 percent over the past six months and at a 14.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $150k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 72.00%.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.76% of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 4.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.52%. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.84% of the shares, which is about 1.17 million shares worth $0.45 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.37% or 0.87 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $0.35 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $97245.0, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.