TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.34, and it changed around $0.61 or 16.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.48M. PETZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $188.00, offering almost -4231.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.83% since then. We note from TDH Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Instantly PETZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.82 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.36% year-to-date, but still down -1.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is 79.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.10%.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 12.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.88% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares, and 1.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.53%. TDH Holdings Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Two Sigma Investments, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 18294.0 shares worth $0.16 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.19% or 12167.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 36559.0 shares worth $0.16 million, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares.