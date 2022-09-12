T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 4.0 million shares of the T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.80M. TTOO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.12, offering almost -833.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from T2 Biosystems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.81 million.

T2 Biosystems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TTOO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. T2 Biosystems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

Instantly TTOO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.28% on intraday trading today. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1190 on Friday, 09/09/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.33% year-to-date. On the other hand, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is -25.95% in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTOO is forecast to be at a low of $0.14 and a high of $0.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -108.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect T2 Biosystems Inc. to make $7.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.69 million and $5.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.80%.

TTOO Dividends

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.98% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, and 9.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.60%. T2 Biosystems Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.94% of the shares, which is about 5.03 million shares worth $2.63 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.70% or 2.91 million shares worth $1.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.49 million shares worth $1.3 million, making up 1.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $1.13 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.