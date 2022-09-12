Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $183.10M. SWVL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.40, offering almost -635.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.39% since then. We note from Swvl Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 685.50K.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

Instantly SWVL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) is 1.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWVL is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -416.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -416.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 232.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Swvl Holdings Corp. to make $27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.67% of Swvl Holdings Corp. shares, and 13.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.40%. Swvl Holdings Corp. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By May 30, 2022, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 22172.0 shares worth $0.11 million.