Stock Performance And Outlook Of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA)

In today’s recent session, 3.83 million shares of the Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.70, and it changed around $0.14 or 8.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $160.70M. AVYA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.47, offering almost -1221.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.71% since then. We note from Avaya Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.52 million.

Avaya Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AVYA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avaya Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) trade information

Instantly AVYA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3000 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.12% year-to-date, but still down -12.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is 132.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.98, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -73.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVYA is forecast to be at a low of $0.40 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 76.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) estimates and forecasts

Avaya Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.02 percent over the past six months and at a -89.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -133.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -138.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $585.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. to make $604.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.40%. Avaya Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 97.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.30% per year for the next five years.

AVYA Dividends

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 21 and November 25.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.75% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares, and 107.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 130.95%. Avaya Holdings Corp. stock is held by 250 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.61% of the shares, which is about 9.53 million shares worth $16.39 million.

Capital World Investors, with 7.56% or 8.37 million shares worth $14.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.75 million shares worth $11.61 million, making up 6.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 4.97 million shares worth around $8.55 million, which represents about 4.49% of the total shares outstanding.