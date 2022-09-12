SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.20, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.81B. SES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.47, offering almost -120.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.58% since then. We note from SES AI Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 530.89K.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Instantly SES has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.56 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.74% year-to-date, but still up 13.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) is -7.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.5 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

SES AI Corporation (SES) estimates and forecasts

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.63% of SES AI Corporation shares, and 36.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.05%. SES AI Corporation stock is held by 61 institutions, with General Motors Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.87% of the shares, which is about 33.06 million shares worth $299.16 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 10.37% or 31.52 million shares worth $285.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.65 million shares worth $10.43 million, making up 0.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $10.45 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.