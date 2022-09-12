Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around -$0.06 or -5.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $116.60M. RUBY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.40, offering almost -1918.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.68% since then. We note from Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RUBY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

Instantly RUBY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.43% year-to-date, but still up 49.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) is 41.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RUBY is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -183.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.45 percent over the past six months and at a 19.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.80% in the next quarter.

RUBY Dividends

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.57% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 99.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.46%. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 165 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 42.68% of the shares, which is about 38.51 million shares worth $212.17 million.

FMR, LLC, with 15.00% or 13.53 million shares worth $74.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 4.63 million shares worth $5.1 million, making up 5.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.17 million shares worth around $17.45 million, which represents about 3.51% of the total shares outstanding.