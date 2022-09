Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.32, and it changed around $0.37 or 7.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04B. RXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.50, offering almost -247.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.24% since then. We note from Rackspace Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Rackspace Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended RXT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rackspace Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

Instantly RXT has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.38 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.50% year-to-date, but still up 15.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) is -8.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RXT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) estimates and forecasts

Rackspace Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.75 percent over the past six months and at a -42.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $785.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Rackspace Technology Inc. to make $811.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $743.8 million and $762.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.20%. Rackspace Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.30% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -3.46% per year for the next five years.

RXT Dividends

Rackspace Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.61% of Rackspace Technology Inc. shares, and 100.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.02%. Rackspace Technology Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 61.47% of the shares, which is about 129.61 million shares worth $1.45 billion.

First Trust Advisors LP, with 8.10% or 17.09 million shares worth $190.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 13.4 million shares worth $96.06 million, making up 6.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $17.37 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.