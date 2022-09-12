Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.93, and it changed around $1.57 or 13.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $892.43M. POSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.34, offering almost -111.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.63% since then. We note from Poshmark Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Poshmark Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended POSH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Poshmark Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Instantly POSH has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.00 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.08% year-to-date, but still up 16.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) is 1.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that POSH is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Poshmark Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.78 percent over the past six months and at a 24.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -14.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -575.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -188.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $87.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Poshmark Inc. to make $88.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.16% of Poshmark Inc. shares, and 108.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.51%. Poshmark Inc. stock is held by 174 institutions, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.15% of the shares, which is about 5.97 million shares worth $75.6 million.

MV Management XI, L.L.C., with 9.36% or 5.01 million shares worth $50.68 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 1.77 million shares worth $19.59 million, making up 3.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $13.92 million, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.