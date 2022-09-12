Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 2.24 million shares of the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.18, and it changed around $0.46 or 6.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.17B. PSNY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.41, offering almost -128.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.07% since then. We note from Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Instantly PSNY has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.24 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.63% year-to-date, but still up 4.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) is -25.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.85% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, and 5.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.21%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock is held by 93 institutions, with AMF Tjanstepension AB being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 4.4 million shares worth $38.77 million.