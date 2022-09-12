Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.9 million shares of the Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) were traded, and its beta was 0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around -$0.06 or -8.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.70M. PSTV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.16, offering almost -208.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.29% since then. We note from Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Instantly PSTV has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8600 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.33% year-to-date, but still down -17.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) is 29.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44620.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSTV is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -614.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -185.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Plus Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.37 percent over the past six months and at a 25.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 71.90%.

PSTV Dividends

Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.63% of Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 14.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.86%. Plus Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.77% of the shares, which is about 1.53 million shares worth $1.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.80% or 0.86 million shares worth $0.86 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Otter Creek Long Short Opportunity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $0.69 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Professionally Managed Portf-Otter Creek Long Short Opportunity Fd held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.