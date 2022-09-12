Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.00, and it changed around $1.07 or 10.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.75B. PGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.50, offering almost -213.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.0% since then. We note from Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.51 million.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Instantly PGY has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.54 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.78% year-to-date, but still down -2.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is -44.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, and 22.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.76%.