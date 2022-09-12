Home  »  Business   »  Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) – Anal...

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.00, and it changed around $1.07 or 10.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.75B. PGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.50, offering almost -213.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.0% since then. We note from Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.51 million.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Instantly PGY has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.54 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.78% year-to-date, but still down -2.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is -44.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, and 22.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.76%.

