Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 1.68 million shares of the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.51, and it changed around -$0.18 or -2.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.39B. PACB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.10, offering almost -377.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.86% since then. We note from Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.07 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PACB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Instantly PACB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.17 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.30% year-to-date, but still up 13.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is -13.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.82 day(s).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.85 percent over the past six months and at a -53.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -52.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -500.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. to make $44.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.61 million and $34.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.30%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -628.30% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.00% per year for the next five years.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.71% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, and 96.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.89%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock is held by 344 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.50% of the shares, which is about 28.05 million shares worth $123.96 million.

Jackson Square Partners, Llc, with 10.05% or 22.54 million shares worth $205.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 13.81 million shares worth $61.06 million, making up 6.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 12.0 million shares worth around $53.04 million, which represents about 5.35% of the total shares outstanding.