Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) have been traded, and its beta is 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around -$0.19 or -7.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $683.71M. MVST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.86, offering almost -406.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.53% since then. We note from Microvast Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

Microvast Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MVST as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Microvast Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Instantly MVST has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.58 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.30% year-to-date, but still up 5.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is -10.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MVST is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -241.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -241.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Microvast Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.28 percent over the past six months and at a 46.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $64.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc. to make $52.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.67% of Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, and 42.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.55%. Microvast Holdings Inc. stock is held by 150 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.02% of the shares, which is about 15.17 million shares worth $35.51 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.01% or 12.13 million shares worth $28.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.44 million shares worth $10.4 million, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.82 million shares worth around $8.93 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.